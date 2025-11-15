Dawgs Narrowly Fall in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Peoria

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (2-4-2) mounted a furious comeback on Friday night against the Peoria Rivermen (6-2-0), but came up short in a 3-2 shootout loss at Berglund Center. Gustav Müller and Trey Fechko scored for Roanoke, while Brody Claeys stopped 22-of-24 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

The first period was mostly a defensive stalemate, with both teams trying to find their collective footing. An early power play chance came up empty for the Dawgs, and Peoria would notch the game's first goal at 8:15. Garrett Devine let go of a long-range shot at the left-point of the Roanoke blue line that found the top corner of the net. Roanoke's best chance of the period came on a 2-on-1 chance when Marcus Fechko found Andrew Stacey all alone, but Stacey's shot was saved. The Dawgs committed a late penalty that would carry over into the start of the second period, as Peoria took the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The Dawgs killed off that penalty, in addition to a second Peoria power play early on in the frame. Roanoke's own second power play chance came up empty about halfway through the period, and the Rivermen would double their advantage on the game's next best scoring chance. A 4-on-3 odd-man rush allowed Ayodele Adeniye to fire home a centering pass by Brandon McNamara at 14:33 to make it 2-0. Müller had a golden chance to pot a rebound goal just moments later, but Peoria goaltender Nick Latinovich made a miraculous save to keep the Dawgs off the board. Müller wouldn't be denied twice, as he redirected a shot-pass by Joe Widmar on a 2-on-2 transition play down the left-wing side of the Peoria zone to make it a 2-1 game at the 19:05 mark of the period. That late goal flipped the momentum in Roanoke's favor, as the Dawgs trailed by just one goal heading to the third frame.

Roanoke took over the game in the final 20 minutes of regulation, outshooting Peoria 17-4 in the third period alone. Trey Fechko was all over the place, nearly scoring on a one-timer in the first minute of the period, but he would be the one to eventually tie the game after a slew of chances for the Dawgs. After Roanoke had dumped the puck behind the Peoria net, Latinovich fumbled the puck away to Roanoke's Ricky Boysen, who centered the puck back to a wide-open Fechko to tie the game at 2-2 at 9:25. The Dawgs hounded the Rivermen on the forecheck throughout the entire period, but a penalty in the final three minutes seemingly put Roanoke at a disadvantage late on in the action. However, early on in the Peoria power play chance, the Rivermen committed a penalty that allowed Roanoke to hold the puck and wait for the delayed penalty to expire, essentially trying to steal the power play chance. By the time Peoria touched the puck, Roanoke had run down the penalty time to just 22 seconds of 4-on-4 action before the Dawgs would get 1:38 of power play time.

That penalty time against the Rivermen carried into overtime, giving Roanoke a 4-on-3 power play. That opportunity came up empty, but the Dawgs would get an additional power play chance in overtime after another Peoria penalty with 1:24 left in the extra frame. Trey Fechko hit the crossbar in the final half minute of the OT frame, bringing the game to a shootout. Only Peoria's Cory Dennis scored, potting the third attempt for the Rivermen, as the Dawgs took one standings point in the defeat.

Latinovich saved 38-of-40 shots faced for Peoria. The Dawgs were 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Rivermen went 0-for-3 on their chances.

