Transactions Confirmed Ahead of Home Weekend

Published on November 14, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears confirmed a series of roster transactions ahead of Friday night's home game against Birmingham. Forward Brayden Stannard has been activated off the injured reserve and rookie Jared Westcott has been signed to a standard player contract. In addition, defenseman Troy Button has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve.

Stannard is in his second season in Knoxville and appeared in the team's season opener on Oct. 18 at Fayetteville. He played in 36 games as a rookie last year, scoring six goals and adding nine assists. He played his final junior season with the Maryland Black Bears in the NAHL and totaled 27 points in 44 games.

Westcott joins the Ice Bears after playing in one game for the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL earlier this season. He spent his entire rookie season in the ECHL, spending time with three different teams. He played in 56 games, scoring nine goals and also had 12 assists. He played collegiately at Lake Superior State University where he was teammates with fellow Ice Bears forward Tyler Williams. As a senior in 2023-24, Westcott had 18 goals and 18 assists, putting up 36 points in 38 games and was named an All-CCHA 1st Team selection.

Button is a fourth-year pro out of Buffalo State. He joined Knoxville this season after spending the majority of his first three years with Pensacola. He had appeared in all seven games for Knoxville this year, notching an assist in the team's win over Roanoke on Oct. 31.

The Ice Bears are set to face the Bulls at 7:30 on Friday at the Civic Coliseum.







SPHL Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.