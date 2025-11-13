Ice Bears Swap Finstrom for Blue Liner Roche

The Knoxville Ice Bears have traded forward Noah Finstrom to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the rights to defenseman Billy Roche, the teams confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Roche, 28, is in his third professional season after spending the past two seasons in Roanoke. He first joined the Rail Yard Dawgs for three games late in the 2022-23 campaign following the conclusion of his collegiate career. He appeared in 53 games as a rookie in 2023-24, scoring seven goals and adding ten assists. He played 54 games last season, totaling eight goals and seven assists. He's played in 110 career SPHL games while putting up 33 points and skating to a +14 rating.

Prior to his time in the SPHL, Roche played his final college season at Curry College after spending four seasons at Suffolk University. He previously played for Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis with the South Shore Kings during his junior career.

The 26-year-old Finstrom is in his second pro year after playing 49 games for Huntsville and Knoxville last season. He has 55 SPHL games under his belt with nine goals and 26 points.

The Ice Bears host Birmingham Friday night at the Civic Coliseum and welcome the Rail Yard Dawgs back to Knoxville on Sunday.







