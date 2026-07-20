Ice Bears Ink Experienced Forward in Malik Johnson

Published on July 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Malik Johnson for the 2026-27 season. Johnson enters his fourth season in the SPHL, having spent parts of three seasons with Pensacola. The Quebec native has also spent time in France and has enjoyed multiple stints in the ECHL.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Knoxville Ice Bears," said Johnson. "I've heard nothing but great things about the city, organization and its fans."

Johnson played 110 games in Pensacola, scoring 33 goals and adding 30 assists. He also totaled 227 penalty minutes. He appeared in seven games for Allen in the ECHL last season and also put up 19 points in 18 games for Athens in the FPHL.

"I'm looking forward to bringing my physical presence, experience, leadership, and competitive mindset to the team, and doing whatever I can to help us win," he said. "I can't wait to get to Knoxville, meet everyone, and get the season underway."

The Ice Bears will open their 25th season in franchise history in October.







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