Ice Bears Re-Sign Head Coach John Gurskis to Contract Extension

Published on June 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed head coach John Gurskis to a two-year extension as he prepares for his third season in Knoxville. The move comes in anticipation for the franchise's 25th anniversary year.

Under Gurskis, the Ice Bears have gone 52-50-12 over the past two regular seasons while winning three playoff series in that span. Knoxville defeated Roanoke and Birmingham in a pair of reverse sweeps in 2025 to land a spot in the President's Cup Finals. This April, Knoxville swept Huntsville before taking regular season champion Peoria to five games in the semifinals.

"We're thrilled to welcome John back for a third season in Knoxville and to have him locked in through 2028," said Ice Bears General Manager Dave Feather. "He has showcased an ability to recruit and develop talent in this league while building a strong postseason contender in each of the past two seasons. We look forward to seeing John prepare our team to compete during our 25th season in front of the best fans in the SPHL."

Gurskis was hired by the Ice Bears in 2024 following a five-year stint as an assistant coach with the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL. He also spent more than a decade coaching in the junior ranks for the South Shore Kings.

"I'm grateful to the Ice Bears ownership group, as well as [President and CEO] Mike Murray and Dave Feather to continue coaching in Knoxville," said Gurskis. "I first came here as a visiting player in 1999. The atmosphere is electric and it's a great spot for players to play and develop. We had a great group of guys this past season and we're looking forward to getting back to work and competing come this October."

Gurskis played ten seasons of professional hockey, including four seasons in the SPHL for Macon, Florida and Pee Dee/Twin City.

The Ice Bears will open their 25th season in franchise history in October.







SPHL Stories from June 18, 2026

Ice Bears Re-Sign Head Coach John Gurskis to Contract Extension - Knoxville Ice Bears

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