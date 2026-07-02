Tyler Williams Re-Signs with Ice Bears

Published on July 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Tyler Williams for the 2026-27 season. The move sees Williams return for his third season in Knoxville.

"Bill proved night after night that he can make an impact in every situation," said Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis. "His work ethic, competitiveness, and ability to create offense make him an important part of what we're building. We're excited to have him back and look forward to seeing him take another step this season."

Williams led the Ice Bears during the regular season with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 26 assists. He put together a solid rookie campaign with 15 goals and 37 points during the 2024-25 season. He served as an alternate captain this past season.

Prior to Knoxville, Williams spent four seasons at NCAA Division I Lake Superior State. He appeared in 63 career games in college. He concluded his junior career playing two seasons with Nanaimo in the BCHL, putting up 86 points in 111 career games.

The Ice Bears will open their 25th season in franchise history in October.







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