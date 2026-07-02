Mayhem Bring Back Khaden Henry

Published on July 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that they are signing forward Khaden Henry for the 2026-27 season.

Henry, 24, from Markham, Ontario, was claimed off waivers by the Mayhem last season and continued to tear up the SPHL en route to being named the league's co-rookie of the year.

"Henry was an incredible addition to our team last season," said Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny. "We're thrilled to have him back and see what he can do in a full season with our squad."

Henry has shown natural goal-scoring ability at the professional level, with 26 goals (T-5th in SPHL) in his rookie year in just 35 games played. That number came after a strong start to last season at the FPHL level, where he averaged more than two points per game (15 goals, 21 assists) in just 17 games before being called up by the Peoria Rivermen in early December.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







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Mayhem Bring Back Khaden Henry - Macon Mayhem

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