Mayhem Acquire Rights to Smirnov from Quad City

Published on July 1, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that the team has acquired the rights to forward Savva Smirnov from the Quad City Storm in exchange for the rights to forward Jake Goldowski.

Smirnov, 25, from St. Petersburg, Russia, had 24 points (11 g, 13 a) in 51 games with the Storm last season. The 2025-26 season was his first full year in the SPHL, after spending time in both the FPHL and ECHL in his two prior seasons of professional hockey.

In his three years as a pro, Smirnov has played 146 games, and totaled 80 points (33 g, 47 a) across time spent with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats, the Quad City Storm and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, as well as the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

Jake Goldowski became the seventh player in Mayhem franchise history to record 100 points with the team last season, and played 171 of his 188 games in the SPHL with Macon. The Mayhem would like to thank Jake for his contributions to the team, and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







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