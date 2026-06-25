Krupinski Marks First Signing of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that they are signing defenseman Michael Krupinski for the 2026-27 season.

Krupinski, 25, from Murphy, Texas, returns for his third season with the Mayhem after making his professional debut with the team at the end of the 2024-25 season.

In his first full season of professional hockey last year, Krupinski established himself as a strong player who can excel in all situations, seeing crucial minutes at even strength, on the power play, and on the penalty kill.

"After having a full year under his belt and more familiarity with the league, we truly feel Mike will be taking a huge leap in his game," said Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny. "Expect big things from him in his sophomore season."

The 6-foot-4-inch defenseman is shaping up to be a cornerstone of the Mayhem defense for another season.

"I can't wait to get back to Macon and take that next step and play in front of the best fans," said Krupinski.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







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Krupinski Marks First Signing of 2026-27 Season - Macon Mayhem

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