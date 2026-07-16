Macon Signs Mason Hoehn for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that they are signing forward Mason Hoehn for the 2026-27 season.

Hoehn, 24, from Highlands Ranch, Colo., made his professional debut last season with the FPHL's Commissioner's Cup Champion Binghamton Black Bears after four years at NCAA D-III SUNY-Potsdam. Over his career, he recorded 47 points (21 g, 26 a) in 94 games.

Prior to attending SUNY-Potsdam, Hoehn suited up for Valor Christian High School all four years and was a part of the 2019-20 team that won the state championship. He also received all-state honors in his junior and senior seasons.

"We really like what we saw of Mason in video," said Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He's got great compete and attention to detail, and he's smart and reliable on both sides of the puck."

Already a champion at the professional level, and a former captain at the collegiate level, Hoehn should be a prized addition to the Mayhem forward group.

"It's been a lifelong dream of mine to play professional hockey, and I'm grateful to the Macon Mayhem for giving me a chance to continue to play the sport I love," said Hoehn. "I'm looking forward to wearing the red and blue!"

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







SPHL Stories from July 16, 2026

Macon Signs Mason Hoehn for 2026-27 Season - Macon Mayhem

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