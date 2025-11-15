Havoc Control the Ice, Beat Mayhem, 5-1

Published on November 14, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc overpowered the Mayhem in penalty-heavy game, dominating them in 5-1 victory.

The Havoc set the tone early into the first period when Austin Alger, assisted by Giovanni Procopio, put the team on the board with a short-handed goal at 4:06. Just four minutes later Ethan Lindsay, backed by Cole Reginato, fired another past the goalie. With the help of Matt Allen and David Novotny, Nathan Berke snuck the next puck between the pipes, extending the lead. The Havoc went into the first intermission up 3-0.

The second period kept building the pressure on the Mayhem. At 5:25, rookie Ashton Paul, assisted by Matt Allen, scored his first goal for the team, widening the gap. Despite two power play opportunities for the Mayhem, the Havoc's lead remained unanswered.

While tempers had come to a boil by the second period, they fully spilled over in the third frame. Fists kept flying throughout, which resulted in 20 assessed penalties, including 13 majors for fighting. After a holding penalty for the Mayhem, Craig McCabe found an opening and netted a power-play goal. The Mayhem responded for the first and last time that night, bouncing a puck into the net. Eight minutes of on and off fighting ensued, but the score remained unchanged when the final buzzer sounded, reading 5-1 for the Havoc.

Billy Girard IV stopped 33-of-34 shots to ensure the win. Huntsville went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Birmingham Bulls on Sunday, November 16 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.

