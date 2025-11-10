Havoc Tame Bulls, Dominate in Shootout

Published on November 9, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc outlasted the Birmingham Bulls on Sunday night, taking a late shootout win.

The Bulls opened scoring at 4:24 with a power-play goal, capitalizing on an early advantage. The Havoc answered on a power play of their own just five minutes later when Cole Reginato, assisted by Ethan Lindsay and Connor Fries, swiped a puck under the opposing goalie's stick, pulling even at 1-1. Tensions soared before the first intermission with three major penalties at 19:28.

The second period remained comparably calm until Connor Fries put one on the top shelf at 19:08, taking the lead for the Havoc.

The third period saw action-packed hockey. At 1:15, Josh Kestner tucked the puck behind the goalie with the help of Ashton Paul, putting the Havoc up 3-1. The Bulls followed with their second power-play goal of the game, cutting down on the Havoc's lead. During 4on4 hockey, Josh Kestner, backed by Austin Alger, lit the lamp again, putting the score at 4-2. The Bulls scored on another power play at 17:25. With their goalie off the ice, the Bulls netted the equalizer during 6on4 just three seconds before the final buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

Remaining scoreless, both teams only traded penalties during overtime.

The shootout was a time to prove who had the stronger nerves. Matt Allen, Josh Kestner, and Austin Alger scored on their shootout attempts. Wilson stood tall in the net, denying the Bulls all goal attempts.

Brian Wilson stopped 30-of-34 shots to anchor the win. Huntsville went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Macon Mayhem on Sunday, November 14 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Probst Arena.







SPHL Stories from November 9, 2025

Havoc Tame Bulls, Dominate in Shootout - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.