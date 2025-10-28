No Clear Skies for Thunderbolts as Havoc Fly off Victorious

Published on October 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Huntsville Havoc dominated their away game against the Evansville Thunderbolts, securing a 6-2 score.

The Havoc took the early lead when Connor Fries, assisted by Jacob Arsenault and Cole Reginato, found the back of the net at 8:05. Not letting the score sit for long, the Thunderbolts played a quick catch-up game, netting an equalizer at 14:04 and taking a 1-1 score into the first intermission.

The second period started with gloves and sticks on the ice. Austin Alger kept his head in the game despite the preceding chaos, finding a gap, breaking away and firing a fast one into the slot at 3:59. With the help of Nathan Berke and Connor Fries, Ethan Lindsay soon extended the lead on a power play to 3-1. Four minutes later, Connor Fries tucked another puck behind the opposing goalie, assisted by Nathan Berke and Jaxon Camp, leaving the Havoc up 4-1. The Thunderbolts answered promptly, pushing a puck of their own through Girard, cutting down the Havoc's lead in half.

Despite going into the third frame up by 2, the Havoc stayed relentless on offense. As the Thunderbolts failed to clear a loose puck, rookie Jaxon Camp seized his opportunity and buried his first goal for the Havoc on the top shelf, taking the score to 5-2. Josh Kestner, backed by Gio Procopio and Austin Alger, put another puck between the pipes at 11:01. The final buzzer sounded with the score at 6-2.

Billy Girard IV, guarding the Havoc's net for the first time this season, stopped 26-of-28 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Saturday, November 1 against the Quad City Storm at Vibrant Arena at The MARK.







SPHL Stories from October 28, 2025

