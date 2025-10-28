SPHL Announces Suspensions
Published on October 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced on Tuesday the following suspensions resulting from Game 11, Huntsville at Macon, played on Saturday, October 25.

Macon's Matteo Ybarra has been suspended for seven games as a result of his match penalty under Rule 21.1, Attempt to Injure, at 8:54 of the second period. Ybarra will be eligible to return to the lineup on November 26 against Evansville.

Huntsville's Terry Ryder has been suspended for one game as a result of his elbowing penalty at 8:54 of the second period. Ryder will miss Huntsville's game today at Evansville.

Huntsville's Craig McCabe has been suspended for one game as a result of an unpenalized boarding incident at 8:35 of the second period. McCabe will miss Huntsville's game today at Evansville.

