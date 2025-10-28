Rivermen Weekly Update: Rivermen Travel to Indiana for Showdown with Reigning SPHL Champs

Published on October 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (3 - 0 - 0 - 0) will be traveling to Evansville, Indiana, this Friday and Saturday night for a weekend series with the reigning President's Cup champion Evansville Thunderbolts (2 - 2 - 0 - 0) at the Ford Center. at 7:00 pm on both Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will travel to E vansville for the first meeting between the two rivals this season. Friday's game on October 31 will take place at 7:00 pm, and Saturday's contest on November 1 will also take place at 7:00.

WHY IT MATTERS

This weekend sees the Rivermen face off against the Thunderbolts for the first time since Evansville eliminated the Rivermen from the playoffs last season in the second round of the playoffs. This weekend will also be a battle between the last two Presidents' Cup champions.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is fresh off of a weekend home sweep of the Fayetteville M arksmen at Carver Arena. The Rivermen emerged victorious last Friday, 3-1 and 2-1 in overtime on Saturday. The Rivermen are 3-0 to s tart the season for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

WHO'S HOT?

Defenseman Kylar Fenton has been buzzing offensively for the River men as of late, netting goals in each of his last two games (including Saturday's overtime winner). Fenton has scored the last goal for the Rivermen in each of his last two games and was a plus-one on the weekend.

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBOLTS

The Evansville Thunderbolts, after jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Thunderbolts have dropped back-to-back losses at home. Scott Kirton has netted points in three of Evansville's four games this season while goaltender Kristian Stead is 2-1 on the season.







