Thunderbolts Host Nearly 7,000 for Education Day Game

Published on October 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts took on the Huntsville Havoc on Tuesday morning at Ford Center, and although they fell 6-2, put on a good show for the 6,852 fans that turned out, the vast majority being children from schools around the Tri-State. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, October 31st against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT.

In the first period, the Havoc opened the score at 8:05 with a breakaway goal by Connor Fries. Evansville finished the first period strong, with Scott Kirton scoring an unassisted goal at 14:04 as he stole the puck in close. The second period began with a scrap, as Matthew Hobbs got the better of Havoc veteran Josh Kestner, much to the delight of the crowd. Unfortunately, the Havoc scored three goals, Austin Alger at 3:59, Ethan Lindsay on a power play at 8:33, and Fries again at 12:13 to open up a 4-1 lead. Late in the second period, Evansville again found life as Myles Abbate scored off a net-front scramble from Hobbs to shorten the gap to 4-2. The Havoc, however, pulled away in the third period with goals from Jaxon Camp and Kestner to round out the score at 6-2.

Kirton and Abbate scored Evansville's goals while Brendahn Brawley finished with 31 saves on 37 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet again on Friday, November 7th at Ford Center, with the Havoc leading the series 1-0.

Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.