Huntsville's Austin Alger Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on October 28, 2025







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Austin Alger of the Huntsville Havoc has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for October 20-26.

Alger recorded the SPHL's first hat trick of the season and added two assists as Huntsville rallied from a 2-0 deficit with six unanswered goals to down Pensacola 6-2 on Friday. Though being held scoreless the following night, Alger and the Havoc defeated Macon 3-2 to extend their winning streak to three games.

Named to the 2024-25 All-SPHL Second Team, Alger currently leads the SPHL in goals (four) and points (six - tied). Now in his fourth professional season, the Livonia, MI native was the 2014-2014 recipient of the USHS Michigan Mr. Hockey Award (Best Michigan High School Player).

Other nominees for the Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Parker Saretsky, Birmingham (2 gp, 3a), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g), Conor Witherspoon, Macon (2 gp, 2g, +3), Shane Bull, Pensacola (2 gp, 3g, gwg), Alec Baer, Peoria (2 gp, 4a), Leif Mattson, Quad City (2 gp, 3g, hat trick, gwg), and Gustav Müller, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, shg, gwg)







