Rivermen Sign Defenseman Ayodele Adeniye

Published on October 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Ayodele Adeniye to the acti ve roster and have placed Michael Colella on team sus pension ahead of Peoria's home weekend series against the Fayetteville M arksmen.

Adeniye, a native of Columbus, Ohio, starred in 18 games for the Rivermen last season and contributed two assists for Peoria. Adeniye was also a -1 with 42 penalty minutes on the blue line last year, his first in professional ho ckey. Prior to comin g to the SPHL, Adeniye started his professional career with the Allen Americans of the ECHL, where he saw 12 games of action. Adeniye is a veteran of the Adrian College Bulldogs (NCAA-Division III) program and won two NCHA conference championships in 2022 and 202 3, along with a national championship in 2023.

The Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:15 pm. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







