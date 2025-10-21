SPHL Announces Fines, Suspension
Published on October 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspension:
Roanoke's Bryce Martin
Roanoke's Bryce Martin has been fined and suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized slashing incident and resulting altercation in Game 1, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, October 17.
At 4:46 of the third period, Martin was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation.
Martin will miss Roanoke's game against Knoxville on Friday and Saturday.
Huntsville's Cole Reginato
Huntsville's Cole Reginato has been fined under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions in Game 1, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, October 17.
At 10:09 of the second period, Reginato was assessed a double minor penalty for roughing.
