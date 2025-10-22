Thunderbolts Set for Saturday Home Opener, Tuesday Morning Education Day Games

Published on October 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After beginning the season with a victory on the road against the Birmingham Bulls, the Thunderbolts will play at Quad City this Friday, before once again facing the Storm on Saturday for the Thunderbolts' home opener and 2024-25 President's Cup Champions Night at Ford Center. The weekend's games will be quickly followed by Tuesday morning's Education Day game against the Havoc.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts picked up a 3-2 victory in a shootout over the Birmingham Bulls in Pelham on Friday night. Down 1-0 through one period, Aidan Litke scored in the second period, followed by Jordan Simoneau early in the third period to put Evansville ahead 2-1. The Bulls tied the game in the final minutes of regulation, and the game would go undecided through five minutes of overtime. The Bulls took the shootout lead in the first round, before goals from Scott Kirton in round four, Myles Abbate in round five, and four consecutive stops from Kristian Stead led the Thunderbolts to the comeback win.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will head to Quad City to take on the Storm this Friday, opening face-off at Vibrant Arena set for 7:10pm CT. Fans can watch online on FloHockey or listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. The Thunderbolts will host their home opener and celebrate their 2024-25 President's Cup Championship at Ford Center on Saturday against Quad City, opening face-off set for 7:00pm CT. Prior to the start of the game, a special ceremony will be held to commemorate the Thunderbolts' first-ever President's Cup Championship victory, featuring the raising of their championship banner to the rafters of Ford Center. The first 4,000 fans in the building will receive a miniature replica of the championship banner. The Thunderbolts will also be wearing specialty Championship jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with doors opening at 6:15pm. All goal zone tickets are available for 10 dollars each through the Ford Center Box Office. There will also be a Party on the Plaza from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, with music and games, and food trucks from Stuft and La Plaza Mexican will be on hand. Next Tuesday, October 28th will be Education Day, as the Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc for a 10:00am faceoff. Tickets for students, parents, and chaperones are only 7 dollars each, while teachers and bus drivers get in for free. Free Education Day Booklets will be available for 6th Grade and below. For tickets, visit the Ford Center Box Office, go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or call (812)422-BOLT (2658).

Coming Soon:

Get ready for a frightfully fun night of hockey! Your Evansville Thunderbolts take on the Peoria Rivermen this Halloween night, Friday, October 31st at 7:00 PM at the Ford Center! Enjoy the perfect post trick-or-treating event! Come in costume and cheer on your Bolts in a night full of tricks, goals, and chills on the ice! The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a Thunderbolts bucket presented by Amcor! Get ready to boogie, Bolts fans! It's Disco Night at the Ford Center on Friday, November 1st at 7:00 PM as your Evansville Thunderbolts face off against the Peoria Rivermen! Throw on your best disco threads, get down to some funky tunes, and groove through an unforgettable night of hockey action and good vibes!

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 0-1-0, 0 Points, T-8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Devin Sanders (1 Goal)

Leading Point Scorer: Devin Sanders, Leif Mattson, Brodie Girod (1 Point)

Primary Goaltender: Zane Steeves (0-1-0, .857 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Record vs QCS: 7-3-2

The Storm fell 5-1 at home to the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday. Devin Sanders scored the lone goal, while Zane Steeves finished with 24 saves on 28 shots.

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 1-0-0, 2 Points, T-1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Matt Allen (2 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Matt Allen (3 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brian Wilson (1-0-0, .941 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Record vs HSV: 3-6-0

The Havoc began their season with a 4-2 win at Roanoke. Matt Allen opened the scoring for Huntsville in the first period before Roanoke scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. In the third period, Austin Alger, David Novotny, and Allen scored a goal each to lead the Havoc in their comeback win, with Brian Wilson stopping 32 of 34 shots. The Havoc will host Pensacola on Friday and head to Macon on Saturday before traveling to Evansville for Tuesday morning's game.

Call-up Report

- None To Report

Transactions:

- Thur. 10/16: D Max Thiessen placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.