Ice Flyers' Rookie Netminder DiMatteo Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Rico DiMatteo of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for the opening weekend of the 2025-2026 season.

In his first professional start, DiMatteo made 33 saves in regulation and overtime, including 15 in the third period alone, and turned aside all six Macon shooters as the Ice Flyers captured a 2-1 shootout win over the Mayhem on Saturday.

A native of Brasher Falls, NY, DiMatteo played collegiately for the University of New Hampshire, Long Island University, and Northern Michigan, where he was named to the 2020-2021 NCAA (WCHA) All-Rookie Team. In 2019-2020, he was named to the CCHL Second All-Star Team when he won 17 games for the Cornwall Colts.

Other nominees for the Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Filimon Ledziankou, Birmingham (1 gp, 1a), Colby Muise, Fayetteville (1-0-0, 1 ga, 20 saves), Matt Clark, Huntsville (1 gp, 2g, 1a, +2), Bailey Brkin, Macon (0-0-1, 0.92 gaa, 30 saves), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (1-0-0, 1 ga, 33 saves), and Andrew Harley, Roanoke (1 gp, 1g)







