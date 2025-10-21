Marksmen Sign Mike Moran for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL announced Tuesday the signing of forward Mike Moran.

Moran, 30, joins the Marksmen after spending the last four seasons with the Quad City Storm.

Throughout 185 career SPHL games, the Milford, Massachusetts native registered 44 goals and 105 assists, adding one goal and one assist in 11 playoff games to his career totals.

During the 2021-22 season, Moran was called up to the Iowa Heartlanders, where he recorded two assists in 17 games.

Moran and the Marksmen hit the road to Peoria for a two-game stand against the Rivermen on Oct. 24 and 25th. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:15 p.m. CDT from the Peoria Civic Center. The game will be broadcast live on FloHockey.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Nov. 1 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for Dia De Los Muertos Night presented by El Cazador. Single game tickets can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com/tickets.







SPHL Stories from October 21, 2025

Marksmen Sign Mike Moran for 2025-26 Season - Fayetteville Marksmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.