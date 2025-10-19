Marksmen Defeat Ice Bears on Opening Night
Published on October 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release


FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 2-1 on Saturday night.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening frame, staying tied in shots 7-7.

Chance Gorman potted home a loose rebound on a net front scramble at 2:16 into the middle frame, set up by Tyler Love and Cayden Cahill to make it 1-0. Later in the period, Blake Tosto capitalized on a one-timer at 8:18 set up by Jason Brancheau and Tyler Williams to round out the scoring, tying the game 1-1.

Caden Cahill would capitalize on a one-timer set up by Cooper Fensterstock and Kyler Head, for the lone goal of the period to make it a 2-1 final.

Colby Muise stopped 20-of-21 in the win and Stephen Mundinger stopped 28-of-30 in the Ice Bears' effort.

The Marksmen hit the road to Peoria for a two-game stand against the Rivermen on Oct. 24 and 25th. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:15 p.m. CDT from the Peoria Civic Center. The game will be broadcast live on FloHockey.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Nov. 1 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for Dia De Los Muertos Night presented by El Cazador. Single game tickets can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com/tickets

