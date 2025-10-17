Marksmen Unveil 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on October 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday the opening night roster for the 2025-26 season.

FORWARDS: John Aonso, Cayden Cahill, Jesper Tarkiainen, Coltan Wilkie, John Moncovich, Paul Maust, Chance Gorman, Joseph Drapluk (14-day IR), Cooper Fensterstock, Sam Anzai, Tim Kent, Kyler Head

DEFENSEMEN: Blake Holmes, Alex Wilkins, Ryan Lieth, Tyler Love, Hlib Varava, Alex Davis, Gehrig Lindberg (14-day IR)

GOALTENDERS: Mason Beaupit, Colby Muise

SPHL teams are permitted to carry 19 players (not including injured reserve) throughout the season, with three spots for 14-day IR, three for 30-day IR and unlimited season-ending IR.

Teams may date the transaction back to the first day after his last game played when placing a player on IR. Once placed on IR, that player must remain there so that his total time on injured reserve equals a minimum of 14 or 30 days before being eligible to be activated.

Players may remain on IR as long as deemed necessary and are not required to be activated on the first day they are eligible to come off.

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers on Saturday, October 18







