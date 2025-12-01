Marksmen Acquire Pair of Forwards from Pensacola

Published on December 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday the acquisition of forwards Sam Dabrowski and Matt Wiesner in exchange for Mike Moran.

Dabrowski, 27, made appearances in four games to start the campaign.

The Onalaska, Wisconsin native appeared in 50 games last season logging 10 goals and 13 assists.

In the 2023-24 season, Dabrowski started his professional career with the Danbury Hat Tricks of the FPHL, where he registered seven goals and six assists in 12 games. Following his stint in Danbury, he went on to play in 21 games for the Knoxville Ice Bears, recording two goals and five assists, adding two goals and three assists in nine games to his season total with the Ice Flyers.

Wiesner, 28, played in all 14 Ice Flyers games this season, registering one goal and five assists.

Last season, the Newport Beach, California native appeared in 48 games, recording 10 goals and 11 assists.

Prior to Pensacola, Wiesner spent the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with the Birmingham Bulls. In 105 games, he logged 24 goals and 32 assists.

Dabrowski, Wiesner and the Marksmen return home against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, Dec. 5 for Wicked Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased at: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.