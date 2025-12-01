Exclusive Skills Competition Event on Tuesday, December 16

Published on December 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Tuesday, December 16 is our Exclusive Skills Competition Event sponsored by CBIZ!

Limited to fans and sponsors with season tickets or other packages

Tickets were provided at the time of pick-up. If you did not receive tickets (or if you misplaced them,) you may visit will-call between Gates 1 and 12 starting at 4:30 P.M. for assistance. If you have season ticket lanyards, this will serve as your ticket for the event.

Gates 1, 2 and 12 open at 5:00 P.M. Event starts at 6:00 P.M.

Parking is free; No shuttle service

All patron policies apply, including the clear bag policy

Seating is first-come first-served in all areas except ice level and ADA sections

Select concession stands will be open and Club 611 is open to passholders

There will be one period of hockey, an intermission, followed by a skills competition

P.S. Do you want to come to the event, but you're not a package-holder? It's not too late to buy a quarter or half season package! Contact our office for assistance at 540-266-7343.







SPHL Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.