O'Dea Named SPHL Warrior Hockey Player of the Week

Published on December 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Roanoke defenseman Matt O'Dea has been named the SPHL Warrior Hockey Player of the Week for November 24-November 30. This marks the third time in his time with the Dawgs that O'Dea has won the award.

O'Dea was on fire for Roanoke this past week, recording three goals and six assists in just three games played. That included consecutive four-point outings on Wednesday against Knoxville and in the 5-1 win on Black Friday over Fayetteville, matching his single-game career high set during an 11-1 win over Macon back on January 16, 2025. Following a tough second period on Wednesday in which the Dawgs went to the locker room trailing 7-0 to the Ice Bears, the Roanoke captain took it upon himself to lead his team by example, tallying two goals and two assists in the final 20 minutes in the 7-4 defeat. The four-point period set a new franchise record for most individual points recorded in a single period. The Orland Park, Illinois native continued to dominate on Friday over Fayetteville, scoring the game's first goal before adding three assists in the 5-1 victory. On Saturday, the six-foot defenseman added another assist as Roanoke pulled away down the stretch in a 5-1 win against the Marksmen to seal a weekend sweep of their rivals.

After the scorching week from Roanoke's number 15, O'Dea now leads all SPHL defenseman for goals (five), assists (10), points (15), power play assists (six), and power play points (seven), while also ranking fourth in the league overall for assists and tied fifth in the SPHL for points. O'Dea also just jumped ahead of former teammate CJ Stubbs for third on the franchise's all-time assists list (117), ranks just one goal (47) behind Steve Mele on the all-time goals list, and sits just six points away (164) from tying Stubbs on the all-time points list for third.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, December 5, at 8:05 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







