Dawgs Dominate Marksmen in 5-1 Home Win

Published on November 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (7-6-2) took care of business from start to finish on Friday night, rolling to a 5-1 beatdown of the Fayetteville Marksmen (6-5-2) at Berglund Center. Matt O'Dea had his second straight four-point game (1 G, 3 A), Travis Broughman had a three-point Gordie Howe Hat Trick (1 G, 2 A, fight), Brody Claeys stopped 27 shots, and Gustav Müller, Marcus Fechko, and Ricky Boysen added goals for Roanoke. The victory marked Roanoke's fourth straight Black Friday win, dating back to 2022.

The Marksmen seemed as if they would come out flying in the first period, registering four shots on goal in the first 55 seconds alone to open the game. However, the Dawgs would settle in, as they ended up with a 20-9 margin in the shots on net column in the first 20 minutes. A 2-on-2 rush with O'Dea and Boysen down the right wing led to an O'Dea redirect goal at 4:26 to open the scoring for Roanoke. Fayetteville would respond at 12:17 when Tim Kim's shot from the left-wing dot deflected off of a Dawg and into the Ronaoke net to tie the game at 1-1. The Dawgs would get their first power play of the game shortly after, and a laser from Broughman in the slot after some nifty tic-tac-toe passing along the right wing pushed the Dawgs back in front at 15:34, with Joe Widmar and O'Dea grabbing assists. Dating back to the start of the third period on Wednesday, O'Dea had registered a whopping six points over the span of two periods when the first intermission arrived. Roanoke took the 2-1 lead into the break.

It was more of the same from Roanoke in the second period, as the Dawgs controlled the game with an 18-7 shots on goal advantage. Despite coming up empty-handed on a 5-on-3 power play chance, the Dawgs would score on the man advantage at 10:33. Müller fired in a puck that had rebounded out to the bottom of the left-wing circle to make it 3-1, as Broughman and O'Dea collected assists. Late in the period, Fechko forced a turnover at his own blue line and carried the puck all the way to the left wing of the Fayetteville zone before rotating the puck back to the blue line for Gehrig Lindberg. Lindberg went right back to Fechko, and the 20-year-old pulled off a filthy finish to make it 4-1 at 17:14 in favor of Roanoke. The Dawgs would hold that three-goal cushion heading to the final frame.

The Dawgs would add another early in the third period, as O'Dea found Boysen at the left goalpost for an easy tap-in at 1:23 to make it a 5-1 game. Roanoke's Andrew Stacey would drop the gloves with Fayetteville's John Aonso at 6:05, as Stacey's uppercuts gave him the upper hand in the heavyweight tilt. Broughman also dropped the mitts with Fayetteville's Mike Moran at 10:18 to secure his Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Fayetteville had a late 5-on-3 power play, but Claeys kept the Marksmen off the board to secure the 5-1 victory.

Mason Beaupit stopped 39-of-44 shots faced in net for Fayetteville. The Dawgs were 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 0-for-4 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road to visit the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, November 29, at the Crown Coliseum at 6:00 P.M. EST.







