Dawgs Retain Andrew Stacey on SPC Deal

Published on November 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that defenseman/forward Andrew Stacey has signed a standard player contract with the team now that his PTO contract has concluded.

Stacey began the season with the Dawgs, accumulating one assist, 35 penalty minutes, and three fighting majors in his first nine games played this year. The six-foot-one rookie from Toledo, Ohio started his professional career with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL during the 2024-25 season, recording three goals, 14 assists, and 197 penalty minutes in 50 games. Prior to turning pro, Stacey played three years of junior hockey, splitting time between the NAHL and the USPHL Premier.

