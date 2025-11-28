Marksmen Ink Forward Drew Welsch

Published on November 28, 2025

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday the signing of Drew Welsch.

Welsch, 25, started the season with the Danbury Hat Tricks in the FPHL, logging eight goals and five assists in 11 games.

Last season, the Trenton, Michigan native began his professional career, joining the Port Huron Prowlers for six games, where he registered three goals and four assists.

Prior to embarking on his professional career, Welsch had a four-year with Trine University (NCAA III). In 108 games with the Thunder, he logged 23 goals and 57 assists.

Welsch and the Marksmen hit the road tonight to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Puck drop from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home tomorrow night to host Roanoke for Wizardry Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







