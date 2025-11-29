Havoc Weather the Storm, Skate off with 5-2 Win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc held steady against the Quad City Storm on Friday night, taking a 5-2 victory.

The first period saw much free-flowing hockey. Matt Allen, assisted by Cole Reginato and David Novotny, put the Havoc on the board early at 2:22. The Storm responded ten minutes later, pulling even at 1-1. With the help of Kevin Weaver-Vitale and Gio Procopio, Nathan Berke put the team up again, tucking the puck behind the goalie. David Novotny, backed by Austin Alger and Kevin Weaver-Vitale, extended the lead shortly after to 3-1.

Some pushing and shoving ensued in the second frame. Despite the brewing tensions, Gio Procopio, assisted by Austin Alger and Josh Kestner, fired a fast one in the slot during a power play. The Storm cut the Havoc's lead in half at 12:13, leaving the score at 4-2 before the second intermission.

The final period was filled with fast hockey. Although the Havoc was up by 2, they remained focused, extending the lead one last time when Connor Fries, set up by Cole Reginato and Ethan Lindsay, scored on an empty net at 19:12.

Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-28 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Friday, December 5 against the Birmingham Bulls at the Pelham Civic Complex.







