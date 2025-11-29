Mayhem Fall 2-1 in Knoxville

Published on November 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(KNOXVILLE, Tenn.) - The Mayhem dominated the third in a valiant comeback effort, but couldn't come back from a second period shorthanded goal that gave the Knoxville Ice Bears a 2-1 win.

The Mayhem and Ice Bears began the first with a feeling-out process in their first matchup of the season, as neither team could get much going in the opening frame. Knoxville had a slight edge in possession time, though shots were even as Macon continued their excellent shot blocking from Wednesday night. With just over six minutes left in the period, Nathan Carl took a holding penalty that the Mayhem killed off. They were then tasked with killing off a double-minor for high-sticking for the second straight game, and the penalty kill stood tall as the first ended in a scoreless draw.

Macon struck first in the second period on the power play, as John Kaljian tipped a point shot from Michael Krupinski to create a rebound that Alex Cohen potted for his third goal of the season to give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead. Knoxville answered on a power play of their own as Brayden Stannard tied it with a wrister, then Billy Roche scored a shorthanded tally to give Knoxville their first lead with 2:19 left in the period.

Ice Bears rookie goaltender Noah Giesbrecht was busy in the first half of the final frame, but the Mayhem's efforts to even the game were for naught. An Eric Olson tripping penalty sent the Mayhem to the power play with just over five minutes to go in the third period, but they could not convert and ultimately failed to claw back even. Witherspoon had a phenomenal chance to beat Giesbrecht on a cross-crease feed from Ybarra, but Giesbrecht's best save of the night sealed the game for good, as the Mayhem fell 2-1 in Knoxville.

The Mayhem return home for Disney Night tomorrow against the Quad City Storm at 6:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.