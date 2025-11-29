Marksmen Win Streak Spoiled by Dawgs

Published on November 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







ROANOKA, Va. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 5-1 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night.

Matt O'Dea tipped home a pass from Richard Boysen, putting the Dawgs up 1-0 at 4:26 into the first period. Tim Kim fired home a wrister from the left circle at 12:17, set up by Alex Davis and Tim Kent to even the score 1-1. Travis Broughman rounded out the opening frame scoring at 15:34 with a power play tally, set up by Joe Widmar and Matt O'Dea to put Roanoke back in front 2-1.

Momentum carried over into the middle frame for the Dawgs, as Gustav Muller slapped home a rebound at 10:33, set up by Matt O'Dea and Travis Broughman to make it 3-1 for the second power play goal in the contest. Marcus Fechko roofed a backhand shot at 17:14, off of a dish from Gehrig Lindberg, rounding out the second period scoring to make it 4-1.

Richard Boysen picked up a loose puck in the slot and tucked it away 1:23 into the final frame, with Matt O'Dea and Travis Broughman picking up the helpers to secure the 5-1 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 39-of-44 shots in the Marksmen effort and Brody Claeys stopped 27-of-28 in the Dawgs win.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow night, as the Marksmen return home for Wizardry Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







