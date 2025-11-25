Roudebush Named SPHL's Warrior Player of the Week Following Historic Weekend

Published on November 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for November 17-November 23. This marks the seventh time in his time with the Dawgs that Roudebush has won the award.

With his 37-save shutout during Roanoke's 5-0 victory at Macon on Friday night, Roudebush became the all-time SPHL career wins leader among goalies with 112 career victories, passing Peter Di Salvo. With his 15th career SPHL shutout, Roudebush also ranks second in league history in that category. The Toledo native followed up Friday's showing with another strong outing on Sunday afternoon, stopping 29-of-31 shots faced in a 3-2 win over the Mayhem, giving the Dawgs a three-game weekend sweep at Macon. Roudebush finished the weekend with a .971 save clip across his two starts.

Roudebush is now 4-2-1 on the season, ranking third across the SPHL in both goals against average at 1.85 and save percentage at .945. Following his victory in Sunday's game, the 32-year-old now also has 100 career wins with Roanoke (13 came for Knoxville in the 2020-21 season).

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Wednesday, November 26, at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center.







