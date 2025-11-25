Ice Flyers Launch 12 Days of Giving Toy Drive

Published on November 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have launched their 2025-26 12 Days of Giving Toy Drive. Beginning Wednesday, November 26 and running through December 12, fans can donate toys for a chance to win Ice Flyers memorabilia and merchandise throughout the 12 days of giving.

Each donated toy counts as one entry into every giveaway during the 12 Days of Giving promotion. Fans may bring toy donations to any upcoming Ice Flyers game and drop them off at the Coca-Cola Concierge or stop by the Front Office Tuesday-Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM to donate. Hours may vary due to holidays and games.

Each day during the promotion the Pensacola Ice Flyers will announce a winner on Instagram at @PcolaIceFlyers. Winners will also be contacted using the information provided with their donation.

Giveaways Include

12/1 - Team Signed Stick

12/2 - Team Signed Pennant

12/3 - Prize Pack

12/4 - Player Signed Puck

12/5 - Ice Flyers Store Credit

12/8 - Team Signed Stick

12/9 - Team Signed Pennant

12/10 - Player Signed Puck

12/11 - Ice Flyers Prize Pack

12/12 - 4 Glass Seats to 12/13 Ice Flyers Christmas Game







