Ice Flyers Launch 12 Days of Giving Toy Drive
Published on November 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have launched their 2025-26 12 Days of Giving Toy Drive. Beginning Wednesday, November 26 and running through December 12, fans can donate toys for a chance to win Ice Flyers memorabilia and merchandise throughout the 12 days of giving.
Each donated toy counts as one entry into every giveaway during the 12 Days of Giving promotion. Fans may bring toy donations to any upcoming Ice Flyers game and drop them off at the Coca-Cola Concierge or stop by the Front Office Tuesday-Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM to donate. Hours may vary due to holidays and games.
Each day during the promotion the Pensacola Ice Flyers will announce a winner on Instagram at @PcolaIceFlyers. Winners will also be contacted using the information provided with their donation.
---
Giveaways Include
12/1 - Team Signed Stick
12/2 - Team Signed Pennant
12/3 - Prize Pack
12/4 - Player Signed Puck
12/5 - Ice Flyers Store Credit
12/8 - Team Signed Stick
12/9 - Team Signed Pennant
12/10 - Player Signed Puck
12/11 - Ice Flyers Prize Pack
12/12 - 4 Glass Seats to 12/13 Ice Flyers Christmas Game
