Up Next: Weekend Series in Huntsville

Published on November 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a weekend sweep against the Fayetteville Marksmen, the Ice Flyers prepare for a weekend in Huntsville.

Here's a look at this week's schedule:

MONDAY - Community Service/Training Session

On Monday a few of the guys went to Summer Vista Assisted Living to spread holiday cheer and help decorate the facility for the holidays. The afternoon will feature a workout with the team's official training partner, D1 Training Pensacola.

TUESDAY - FILM REVIEW/PRACTICE/TRAINING SESSION

On Tuesday, the team will have a film session, followed by an on-ice practice

WEDNESDAY - Training Session

Wednesday the guys will have another workout with D1 Training Pensacola.

THURSDAY - TRAVEL DAY/Practice

On Thursday morning, the team will head to Huntsville. Upon arriving they'll get an on-ice practice in at the Benton H Wilcoxon Huntsville Ice Sports Complex.

FRIDAY - ICE FLYERS VS Huntsville | 7:00PM CT

On Friday at the team will face off against the Huntsville Havoc for their 2nd of 8 games slated against the Havoc in the regular season.

SATURDAY - ICE FLYERS VS Huntsville | 7:00PM CT

Saturday the two team's will have their rematch at the Von Braun Center. The team will stay the night before heading back to Pensacola on Sunday.







SPHL Stories from November 17, 2025

Up Next: Weekend Series in Huntsville - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.