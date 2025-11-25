Record-Setting Roudebush Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for November 17-23.

Roudebush went 2-0-0 with one shutout, posting a 1.00 goals against average and a 0.971 save percentage as he set a new SPHL record for regular season wins by a goaltender.

On Friday, Roudebush stopped all 37 shots in Roanoke's 5-0 shutout of Macon to earn his 112th career win, breaking the record of 111 set by Peter Di Salvo, who played for seven SPHL teams from 2013-2021. After taking a night off, Roudebush made 29 saves, including 17 in the third period alone, in the Dawgs' 3-2 win over Macon on Sunday.

Now in his seventh professional season, the Toledo, OH native continues to move up the SPHL record books, where he is also second in games played (200) and shutouts (15). Roudebush, the 2023 President's Cup Most Valuable Player, currently ranks third in wins (four - tied), goals against average (1.85), and save percentage (0.945).

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Arkhip Ledziankou, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Kristian Stead, Evansville (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.958 save%), Graeme McCrory, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 4a, gwg, +6), Connor Galloway, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +6), Tyler Burnie, Pensacola (2 gp, 2a), and Jack Bostedt, Peoria (1-0-0, shutout, 27 saves)







