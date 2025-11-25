Thunderbolts Look to Continue Win Streak on the Road this Week at Macon, Peoria

Evansville, In.: Now tied for a franchise record with seven-consecutive wins following a pair of victories on home ice against Knoxville, the Thunderbolts look to continue their success on the road this Wednesday at Macon and in Peoria this Friday and Saturday.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts took a 3-0 lead against the Ice Bears on Friday with goals from Jordan Simoneau, Scott Kirton, and Derek Contessa, before Knoxville nearly rallied with a pair of goals. Still up 3-2, Evansville put the game out of reach in the final minutes with another three goals from Aidan Litke, Matthew Hobbs and Contessa. Evansville led 1-0 on Saturday with a late second period goal from Will van der Veen, but Knoxville managed to tie the game in the third period. With less than three minutes remaining, Myles Abbate scored to give Evansville the lead once again, the victory secured further with empty net goals from Eelis Laaksonen and Contessa, 4-1 the final score.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will play at Macon against the Mayhem this Wednesday, opening face-off from Macon Coliseum set for 6:00pm CT. Following Thanksgiving Day, the Thunderbolts will play this Friday and Saturday at Peoria against the Rivermen, both games at Peoria Civic Center beginning at 7:15pm CT. Fans can watch all games online on FloHockey or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

Teddy Bear Toss is Friday, December 5th at 7:00 pm! Bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Bolts' first goal - all donations will go to local charities this holiday season. More information on those organizations to come. Fans who cannot make it to the game can also drop off stuffed animals at Town and Country Ford throughout the week, and they will be brought from Town and Country Ford to Ford Center on gameday! On Saturday, December 6th, it's Mickey & Friends Night! The Thunderbolts will hit the ice in specialty Mickey-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game! Bring a new toy to the game and donate it to Toys For Tots! Both games are set for a 7:00 pm puck drop! For tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com, the Ford Center Box Office or call us at 812-422-BOLT!

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 2-5-3, 7 Points, T-9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Conor Witherspoon (4 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Conor Witherspoon (5 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Bailey Brkin (2-1-2, .933 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Regular Season Record vs MAC: 2-0-1

It was a very unfortunate weekend for Macon for multiple reasons, beginning with the end result, three losses to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs over the weekend on home ice, starting with a 5-0 shutout on Friday. On Saturday, the Mayhem rallied twice from one-goal deficits with goals from Conor Witherspoon and Justin Thompson, but Roanoke ultimately scored the only goal of the third period to win 3-2. Down 3-0 on Sunday, Macon nearly came back, getting goals from Connor May and Alex Cohen, but again falling short 3-2. Aside from the game results, the Mayhem also suffered a significant loss as Thompson, who in his rookie season was leading the team with 6 points in 9 games, sustained a season-ending neck injury on Saturday night, although reports thankfully indicate that the long-term prognosis appears hopeful for a full recovery.

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 7-4-0, 14 Points, T-4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Michael McChesney (9 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (12 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (4-2-0, .935 Save %)

Thunderbolts Regular Season Record vs PEO: 2-0

The Rivermen hosted the Storm on Friday night, rallying twice from a pair of one-goal deficits with goals from Nick Parody and Michael Herrera to tie the game 2-2 going into the third period, where the Storm scored all three goals to defeat Peoria 5-2. The Rivermen got revenge on Saturday at Quad City, blanking the Storm 2-0 with goals from Griffen Fox and Michael McChesney. The Rivermen will again play at Quad City this Wednesday night before hosting Evansville on Friday and Saturday

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 4 PIM

Transactions:

- Wed. 11/19: F Keanan Stewart signed to standard contract

- Wed. 11/19: D Dilan Peters placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







