SPHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following disciplinary action:

Evansville's Jordan Simoneau

Evansville's Jordan Simoneau has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions at 19:55 of the third period of Game 53, Knoxville at Evansville, played on Saturday, November 22.

Birmingham's Jamie Dorsey

Birmingham's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended one game for an unpenalized interference infraction at 3:55 of the second period in Game 52, Fayetteville at Birmingham, played on Saturday, November 22.

Dorsey will miss Birmingham's game against Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Macon's Max Messier

Macon's Max Messier has been suspended for two games for his actions in Game 51, Roanoke at Macon, played on Saturday, November 22

Messier was assessed a minor penalty for boarding at 6:26 of the third period.

Messier sat out Sunday against Roanoke and will miss Macon's game against Evansville on Wednesday.







