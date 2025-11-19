Thunderbolts Host Ice Bears for First Responder, Toy Story Jersey Nights

Evansville, In.: Now on a five-game win streak following a pair of wins over the Quad City Storm, the Thunderbolts return home for a pair of games at Ford Center against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday and Saturday at Ford Center, the first rematches of last April's President's Cup Final.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts got off to a strong start on Friday on home ice, with early goals from Aidan Litke and Scott Kirton, along with 3 fights in the first period as Evansville grabbed a 2-0 lead. Evansville held the lead at 2-1 down the stretch, and Isaac Chapman potted a late empty net goal to seal the deal with Evansville winning 3-1. At Quad City on Saturday, the Storm led 1-0 through one period before Myles Abbate tied the game in the second period. Evansville prevailed in overtime off a goal from Litke as the Thunderbolts completed the weekend sweep. Kristian Stead was once again brilliant in goal, stopping 36 of 37 shots on Friday and 32 of 33 shots on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

Join the Evansville Thunderbolts for First Responders Night this Friday, November 21st as we honor the everyday heroes who keep our community safe. Enjoy an action-packed night of hockey with special recognitions to all first responders. Current and former first responders will have the option to purchase $12 goal zone tickets or $17 center ice tickets for them and up to 5 people. Purchase those tickets here: bit.ly/FirstResponders25. American Red Cross Blood Drive will be set up in the corner club at the Ford Center from 12:00-5:00. Join us for Toy Story Jersey Night this Saturday November 22nd for a fun-filled evening featuring themed games, music, and Toy Story themed jerseys inspired by the beloved movie. These jerseys will be auctioned off after the game! Bring the whole family and let your imagination take the ice-because this game's gonna be infinity and beyond! Both games at Ford Center will begin at 7:00pm CT! For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT(2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Box Office.

Coming Soon:

Teddy Bear Toss is Friday, December 5th at 7:00 pm! Bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Bolts' first goal - all donations will go to local charities this holiday season. More information on those organizations to come. On Saturday, December 6th, it's Mickey & Friends Night! The Thunderbolts will hit the ice in specialty Mickey-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game! Bring a new toy to the game and donate it to Toys For Tots! Both games are set for a 7:00 pm puck drop! For tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com, the Ford Center Box Office or call us at 812-422-BOLT!

Scouting the Opponent:

Knoxville Ice Bears:

Record: 5-3-1, 11 Points, 5th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Tyler Williams/Blake Tosto (4 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Tyler Williams (9 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Stephen Mundinger (3-3-1, .924 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Regular Season Record vs KNX: 0-3-3

Down 1-0 on Friday against Birmingham, the Ice Bears rattled off three goals in the first period from Cam Tobey, Tyler Williams and Blake Tosto to take a 3-1 lead. The Bulls answered with a goal in each of the next two periods, and in overtime the Bulls completed the comeback to win 4-3. The Ice Bears bounced back on Sunday with a 5-1 victory over Roanoke after initially trailing 1-0. Jared Westcott scored twice, and scoring one goal each were Carson Vance, Eric Olson, and Davide Gaeta.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

- None to Report

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







