Pensacola Rookie Duo Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Co-Players of the Week

Published on November 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Sam Rhodes and Rico DiMatteo of the Pensacola Ice Flyers have been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Co-Players of the Week for November 10-16.

Rhodes tallied four points while DiMatteo went 2-0-0, posting one shutout and recording a 0.985 save percentage as the Ice Flyers swept Fayetteville to move into a tie for first place with the Huntsville Havoc.

On Friday, DiMatteo recorded his first professional shutout, making 34 saves in Pensacola's 4-0 blanking of the Marksmen. The following night, Rhodes scored a pair of second-period goals, including the eventual game-winner, and added a pair of assists while DiMatteo stopped 31 of 32 shots in the Ice Flyers' 4-1 win over Fayetteville.

Rhodes, a native of Powhatan, VA, currently leads all rookies in points (eight) while ranking second in goals (four - tied) and power play goals (two - tied). Before turning pro, he played four seasons for Wilfrid Laurier University, recording 67 points in 94 games, before earning a two-game stint with the ECHL's Indy Fuel after completing his collegiate career.

A native of Brasher Falls, NY, DiMatteo leads the SPHL in saves, is second in wins (six) and save percentage (0.953), and ranks fourth with a 1.69 goals against average. DiMatteo played collegiately for the University of New Hampshire, Long Island University, and Northern Michigan, where he was named to the 2020-2021 NCAA (WCHA) All-Rookie Team. In 2019-2020, he was named to the CCHL Second All-Star Team when he won 17 games for the Cornwall Colts.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Jacob Mucitelli, Birmingham (2-0-0, 2.42 gaa, 0.936 save%), Kristian Stead, Evansville (2-0-0, 0.97 gaa, 0.971 save%), Billy Gerard, Huntsville (1-0-0, 1 ga, 33 saves), Jake Goldowski, Macon (1 gp, 1g), Ayodele Adeniye, Peoria (2 gp, 1g), and Gustav Müller, Roanoke (3 gp, 2g, 2a)







