Paint the Ice Event December 12

Published on November 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Join us at Berglund Center to paint the ice for Stick It to Cancer Night on Saturday, December 13.

Fans are invited out to Berglund Center to paint the ice on December 12 from 4:30-6:30 P.M. Fans will be provided with paint to write loved ones' names who have been impacted by cancer.

Donations of any amount to the American Cancer Society are required to participate. Donations, cash or card, will be accepted at the door.

Participants will be required to sign waivers upon arrival to go on the ice. Open to all ages. We'll see ya there!

https://www.facebook.com/share/17eHcXAavq/







SPHL Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.