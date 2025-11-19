Rivermen Set to Take on Storm for Second Home-And-Home Weekend

Published on November 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (6-3-0) will be getting set for a home-and-home weekend with the Quad City Storm (2-6-1). Peoria will host Quad City at Carver Arena on Friday, November 21, at 7:15 pm, before traveling to Moline, IL, to take on the Storm at Vibrant Arena at the MARK on Saturday, November 22, at 7:10 pm.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will host the Storm for the first of three consecutive meetings over the next week (November 21, 23, and 26). Friday's game will be Peoria's Stick it to Cancer Night, with the Rivermen wearing specialty jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. The first 1000 fans attending Friday's game will receive a special Rivermen hat presented by IBEW Local #34. The Rivermen will then play in Moline on Saturday at 6:10 pm.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen have started strong against the Storm, going 3-0 against Quad City in their first three meetings and 6-3 on the season through nine games. This could be a challenging weekend, however, as Peoria will be without head coach Jean Guy Trudel, who was given a two-game suspension by the SPHL after Saturday's game in Roanoke. Meanwhile, forward Tristan Trudel was assessed a seven-game suspension, and defenseman Ayodele Adeniye was given a two-game suspension.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off a road split against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs last weekend. Saturday's game was especially feisty, with over 200 combined penalty minutes and both coaches ejected from the game. The SPHL handed down suspensions to both coaches and six players (four for the Dawgs, two for the Rivermen). Rivermen fans got a large boost of enthusiasm this week as two-time SPHL champion and Defenseman of the Year Zach Wilkie announced that he has signed for a Professional Tryout with the Rivermen. Wilkie will be available for Peoria on Friday night to make his season debut.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Michael McChesney saw limited offensive success last weekend but has still been one of Peoria's more consistent goal scorers. His eight goals on the season lead the Rivermen, with four of those coming in the last three games. McChesney also tied with Quad City's Leif Mattson for the league lead in power-play goals this year with three.

SCOUTING THE STORM

Quad City dropped back-to-back games last weekend in Evansville, falling 3-1 in regulation and 2-1 in overtime on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Storm are now 0-3-1 in their last four games and have scored just five goals in that span. Quad City forward Devin Sanders has assisted in back-to-back games, while Leif Mattson is tied with Peoria forward Michael McChesney for fifth in SPHL scoring.







