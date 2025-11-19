Hayden Ford Returns to Macon

Published on November 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Hayden Ford ahead of their series against Roanoke this weekend.

Ford, 28, from Medford, N.J., returns to the Mayhem after stepping away from hockey briefly following the end of last season. Ford had seven points (2 g, 5 a) in 18 games with the Mayhem last season.

Ford is reunited with Mayhem alternate captain Parker Allison, who he played with for four of his five seasons at NCAA division-III Buffalo State College.

The Mayhem return home Friday, November 21 at 7:00 PM to take on the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs on Medieval Knight. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.