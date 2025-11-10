Thompson, Miklakos Lead Mayhem to Gritty Win in Fayetteville

Published on November 10, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

(FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) - The Mayhem rookies shone bright, leading the way to a 2-1 victory in Fayetteville and a split in the weekend series with the Marksmen.

Unlike the previous game, the Mayhem came out fast and hungry. The Mayhem drew an early penalty that did not lead to a goal, but it gave the Mayhem momentum to keep their foot on the gas. Bailey Brkin was perfect, shutting the door allowing the Mayhem to push the puck up the ice to create more chances. Justin Thompson scored his first professional goal with about 5 minutes remaining to give the Mayhem the lead. Macon would kill off a penalty shortly after, and were called for another very late penalty that would carry over to the second period as the Mayhem went to the break with a 1-0 lead.

Macon would kill off the early penalty and carried that momentum for a majority of the period. The Mayhem seemed to dominate 5-on-5 play, but could not finish off some dominant shifts, even ringing the post a couple times. A strong, late power play was cut short that led to a power play for the Marksmen. Brkin stood on his head making some amazing saves, but Graeme McCrory would sneak one past Brkin on a wrap-around to tie the game.

The third proved to be the Mayhem's best period. Justin Thompson made a beautiful pass to send Stefan Miklakos on the breakaway who scored off his own rebound to give the Mayhem the 2-1 lead, his first professional goal. From there, the Mayhem poured on the pressure, out shooting the Marksmen 16-5 in the third. The Mayhem drew timely penalties and shut down the Marksmen in the defensive zone making it easy for Brkin who saved 25 of 26 shots in the contest. Macon would go home happy grabbing 3 of a possible 4 points on the weekend and the 2-1 victory.

The Mayhem travel down to Huntsville for a clash with the Havoc on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. The Mayhem return home Friday, November 21 at 7:00 PM to take on the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs for Medieval Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







