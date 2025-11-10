Hockey is for Her Game this Saturday, November 15th
Published on November 10, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Quad City Storm News Release
MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm is proud to host its annual Hockey is for Her game this Saturday, November 15th against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Puck drop is at 7:10 PM.
Girls ages 16 and under get a free ticket to the game with the purchase of an adult ticket at the Vibrant Arena Box Office. A dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to local girls youth hockey programs.
Saturday's game also features $1 Carbliss, High Noon and White Claw seltzers for adults 21+ while supplies last. A valid ID must be shown at the time of purchase to ensure legal drinking age.
