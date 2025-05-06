Storm Announce Protected List for 2025-2026 Season
May 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Quad City Storm News Release
Moline, IL - The Quad City Storm finalized its protected list for the 2025-2026 SPHL season. The protected list is composed of 13 players that ended the 2024-2025 season on the Quad City Storm roster. These players are ineligible for recruitment or signing by other SPHL teams.
Forwards:
Leif Mattson
Weiland Parrish
Brandon Stojcevski
Savva Smirnov
Devin Sanders
Reid Perepeluk
Cole Golka (veteran)
Nick Pennucci
Defenseman:
Johnny Witzke
Mitchell Haight
Noah Massie
Jordan Henderson
Goalie:
Brent Moran
Storm hockey returns to Vibrant Arena in October! Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. Fans can email Matt@quadcitystorm.com for more information and to secure their Memberships today.
