Storm Announce Protected List for 2025-2026 Season

May 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







Moline, IL - The Quad City Storm finalized its protected list for the 2025-2026 SPHL season. The protected list is composed of 13 players that ended the 2024-2025 season on the Quad City Storm roster. These players are ineligible for recruitment or signing by other SPHL teams.

Forwards:

Leif Mattson

Weiland Parrish

Brandon Stojcevski

Savva Smirnov

Devin Sanders

Reid Perepeluk

Cole Golka (veteran)

Nick Pennucci

Defenseman:

Johnny Witzke

Mitchell Haight

Noah Massie

Jordan Henderson

Goalie:

Brent Moran

Storm hockey returns to Vibrant Arena in October! Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. Fans can email Matt@quadcitystorm.com for more information and to secure their Memberships today.

