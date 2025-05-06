Ice Bears Announce 13-Player Protected List
May 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
The Knoxville Ice Bears have finalized their 13-player protected list for the 2025-26 season. The list includes eight forwards, four defensemen and one goaltender. Players not placed on a protected list may not re-sign with their previous SPHL team until Aug. 1.
FORWARDS:
Jason Brancheau
Sean Gulka
Ryan Kuzmich
Liam McCanney
Dawson McKinney
Eric Olson
Jimmy Soper
Tyler Williams
DEFENSEMEN:
Brendan Dowler
Cale List
Derek Raposo
Cam Tobey
GOALIE:
Stephen Mundinger
"[Assistant Coach] Jason Price and I were able to sit down with each guy before they left town and many, understandably, were unsure of their plans for next season," said Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis. "Our success down the stretch will definitely get guys some looks from the ECHL and Europe while others may consider retirement.
"The reality is, some on this list won't be back and some not on the list will most definitely return to Knoxville. We have a really strong core group of players, both on and off of this protected list, that have stated their desires to play in Knoxville. This past season was quite a ride and we look forward to seeing what next season will bring."
In Gurskis' first year as Knoxville's bench boss, the Ice Bears finished sixth in the regular season standings with a 25-24-7 record before claiming playoff series wins over Roanoke and Birmingham. Knoxville fell to Evansville in the President's Cup Finals in a pair of overtime games. Gurskis tied for second in the SPHL Coach of the Year voting for his efforts.
