Ice Bears Ink Two Returnees in Williams and Tobey

August 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Tyler Williams and defenseman Cam Tobey for the 2025-26 season. Both players enter their second pro season after helping Knoxville advance to the President's Cup Finals last year as rookies in the first season of the John Gurskis head coaching era.

Williams scored 15 goals and totaled 37 points for the Ice Bears a year ago, tying for fourth among rookies in the SPHL in points and leading the team with a +8 rating. He had a nine-game point streak from Dec. 19 through Jan. 4 in which he put up 15 points in that stretch, including a between-the-legs goal in the final game of that run that landed him at the No. 2 spot on Sportscenter's Top 10 on ESPN. He also played three games with the Reading Royals in the ECHL last season.

Tobey appeared in 46 games for Knoxville, scoring four goals and adding six assists. He became a steady part of Knoxville's defensive core. After missing Knoxville's opening playoff round series against Roanoke, he returned for the semifinals against Birmingham and was in the lineup for the President's Cup Finals against Evansville.

The Ice Bears open their 24th season in franchise history on Saturday, October 18 in Fayetteville. Knoxville plays its home opener the following Friday against Roanoke at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.







