Incredible Run Ends for Knoxville in President's Cup Finals

April 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears goaltender Stephen Mundinger

The Knoxville Ice Bears made a strong push in the third period to force overtime in game two of the President's Cup Finals, but fell 2-1 in the extra period to lose the series two games to none to the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center in Indiana Thursday night.

Aidan Litke scored the overtime winner with a top shelf shot over Stephen Mundinger from right in front of the crease after a cross-ice pass from Matthew Hobbs at 1:30 into overtime.

Brendan Dowler tied the game at 2:25 of the third period with a shot from the right circle. Mitch Atkins' attempt deflected to Dowler on the right wing and his wrist shot got through Cole Ceci for his first goal of the postseason. Ceci made 29 saves for Evansville.

Logan vande Meerakker scored right before the first intermission with a wrist shot from the right circle with just 45 seconds remaining to give the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead.

Mundinger kept Knoxville in the game through the first two periods with several key saves. He stopped Isaac Chapman from the left hash and kicked away Chapman's backdoor chance on the Evansville power play.

Mundinger was phenomenal all postseason for Knoxville, stopping 38-of-40 shots on Thursday-the seventh time in eight playoff games he faced 40 shots or more-and finished the playoff run with a 2.14 goals against average and a .948 save percentage.

